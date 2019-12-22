THETA (THETA) Market Cap Hits $87.14 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One THETA token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001393 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Huobi, OKEx and Binance. THETA has a market cap of $87.14 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THETA has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA Profile

THETA (THETA) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Fatbtc, Bithumb, DDEX, Upbit, Gate.io, OKEx, IDEX, Huobi, Binance, Coinbit and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

