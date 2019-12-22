Titan Coin Market Capitalization Tops $413,043.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Novaexchange and Escodex. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 38% against the dollar. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $413,043.00 and $233.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a coin. It was first traded on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 897,595,878 coins and its circulating supply is 897,595,848 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco . The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co . Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Escodex and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

