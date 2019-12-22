Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings. Titan Machinery posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $360.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TITN. BidaskClub raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TITN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 66,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Titan Machinery by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 825,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 91,802 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 12.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 131,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 14,644 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.26. 185,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $322.12 million, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.89. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $21.88.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

