Tripio 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $496,960.00 (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, Tripio has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Tripio has a market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $496,960.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HADAX and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00185191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.01184365 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026060 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00119046 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . The official website for Tripio is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

