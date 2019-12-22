TRON Price Reaches $0.0147 on Major Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. TRON has a total market cap of $982.50 million and approximately $1.29 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha, OKEx and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, TRON has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00184789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.01187613 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026195 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120191 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About TRON

TRON’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . The official website for TRON is tron.network . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Bit-Z, CoinFalcon, OTCBTC, Tokenomy, ChaoEX, HitBTC, OEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin, Kryptono, Braziliex, Bithumb, LiteBit.eu, Zebpay, Tidex, IDCM, Fatbtc, YoBit, Binance, Liquid, Bittrex, Neraex, Coindeal, Ovis, RightBTC, LBank, DDEX, Bitbns, WazirX, CoinBene, Exrates, Coinnest, Exmo, Koinex, DragonEX, Trade Satoshi, DigiFinex, Upbit, Bibox, BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN, Stocks.Exchange, OKEx, Gate.io, Cryptopia, CoinTiger, Huobi, Cryptomate, Hotbit, Liqui, Cobinhood, Coinrail, Indodax, OpenLedger DEX, Livecoin, Mercatox, CoinEgg, Kucoin, Bitfinex, Rfinex, IDAX, BitFlip, BitForex, CoinExchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

