Truegame (TGAME) 24 Hour Volume Hits $31,748.00

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 53.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 21st. Over the last week, Truegame has traded 63.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Truegame token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Hotbit and IDEX. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $265,601.00 and approximately $31,748.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00186999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.78 or 0.01192432 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026266 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120463 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame’s genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

