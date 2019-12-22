Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $208.00

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Over the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market capitalization of $150,131.00 and approximately $208.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care . The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

