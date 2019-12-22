UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Receives $19.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UMH shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

In related news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 17,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $243,997.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $126,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 148,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

UMH traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $15.89. 297,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,320. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.66 million, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.63. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $16.32.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $37.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.30%.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

