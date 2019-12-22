USDK (USDK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.56 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. USDK has a market cap of $28.56 million and approximately $29.98 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00013829 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Coinall and OKCoin. In the last week, USDK has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00187420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.01201371 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00121615 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

