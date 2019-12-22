Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) vs. Novocure (NYSE:NVCR) Critical Review

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) and Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Novocure and Vapotherm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novocure 0 3 3 0 2.50 Vapotherm 0 0 1 0 3.00

Novocure currently has a consensus price target of $80.33, suggesting a potential downside of 7.67%. Vapotherm has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 131.16%. Given Vapotherm’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vapotherm is more favorable than Novocure.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.6% of Novocure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of Vapotherm shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Novocure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of Vapotherm shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Novocure and Vapotherm’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novocure $248.07 million 34.71 -$63.56 million ($0.69) -126.10 Vapotherm $42.38 million 5.81 -$42.47 million ($13.83) -0.84

Vapotherm has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Novocure. Novocure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vapotherm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Novocure and Vapotherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novocure -8.43% -18.45% -6.95% Vapotherm -110.06% -107.95% -50.80%

Summary

Novocure beats Vapotherm on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit and Q50 compressor; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces. The company sells its products to hospitals. Vapotherm, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Exeter, New Hampshire.

