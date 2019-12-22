VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.81.

Shares of VBIV stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.98. 10,298,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,627,300. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 1,458.97% and a negative return on equity of 70.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VBI Vaccines news, CEO Jeff Baxter purchased 150,000 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,127.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,212,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,105,440 over the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 71.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 15,717 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 228.6% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 71,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

