Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,976,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 535% from the previous session’s volume of 311,023 shares.The stock last traded at $14.82 and had previously closed at $14.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 47.03%. The business had revenue of $108.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Veeco Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 4,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $74,876.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,020.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 11.2% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

