Velas (VLX) Market Cap Reaches $30.14 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $30.14 million and $1.48 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Velas has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000352 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,035,825,977 coins and its circulating supply is 1,304,743,386 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

