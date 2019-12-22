VeriCoin Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $693,931.00 and $625.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, Bleutrade and Livecoin. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00058195 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00087331 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000984 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00067633 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,155.28 or 0.99464233 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000155 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,332,416 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinEgg, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.