Vertcoin (VTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.95 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Vertcoin has a market cap of $8.95 million and $273,225.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002367 BTC on major exchanges including Trade By Trade, YoBit, SouthXchange and LiteBit.eu. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,187.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.18 or 0.01784268 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.50 or 0.02608403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00557075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011938 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00633472 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023981 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00056975 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014034 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 52,653,122 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bitsane, CoinEgg, Bittylicious, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Bleutrade, QBTC, Coinroom, CryptoBridge, Upbit, Poloniex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.