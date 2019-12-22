Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $6.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Virco Mfg. an industry rank of 29 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VIRC shares. ValuEngine raised Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Bassey Yau sold 12,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $49,671.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at $32,665.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,045 shares of company stock valued at $98,348. Company insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virco Mfg. stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,884 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 5.37% of Virco Mfg. worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 12,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $69.45 million, a P/E ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16. Virco Mfg. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

