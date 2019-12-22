Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.61.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $188.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,109,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,716,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $121.60 and a fifty-two week high of $188.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,589,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,480 shares of company stock valued at $9,281,012 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.