VouchForMe Price Hits $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One VouchForMe token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $618,619.00 and approximately $21,635.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Coinbe, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

