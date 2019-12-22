Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Receives $16.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 price target on Wabash National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wabash National by 128.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National during the second quarter worth $167,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wabash National in the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National in the second quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.64. 1,237,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.12.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.03 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

