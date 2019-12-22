Wagerr Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,275.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last week, Wagerr has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Wagerr token can now be bought for about $0.0315 or 0.00000438 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Livecoin and Crex24. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $5.87 million and approximately $2,275.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009488 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000090 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000295 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 207,548,612 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,168,998 tokens. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

