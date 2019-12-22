Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) to announce earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.11). Wave Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($1.29) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($5.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.87) to ($5.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($2.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 128.21% and a negative net margin of 1,015.84%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WVE. Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright set a $33.00 price objective on Wave Life Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Also, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $920,094.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,955.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 31.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,392,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,505,000 after purchasing an additional 470,402 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.24. 1,230,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,720. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $48.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

