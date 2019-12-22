Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WW shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Weight Watchers International from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Sidoti set a $43.00 price objective on Weight Watchers International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

WW traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $41.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,696,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,007. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.33. Weight Watchers International has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $348.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.72 million. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Weight Watchers International will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Weight Watchers International news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $195,405.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,519. 12.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,777,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,240,000 after acquiring an additional 433,790 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,395,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,308,000 after purchasing an additional 124,121 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 3rd quarter worth $23,151,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.