WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WEGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut WEIR GRP PLC/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded WEIR GRP PLC/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get WEIR GRP PLC/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $12.02.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for WEIR GRP PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEIR GRP PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.