Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.51.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Pi Financial raised their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.15 to C$8.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of WDO traded down C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 14,945,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$3.88 and a 12-month high of C$9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.87.

In related news, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton acquired 22,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,825.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 28,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$56,785.12.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

