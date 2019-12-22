WeTrust Price Tops $0.0109 on Major Exchanges (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, WeTrust has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. WeTrust has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $1,468.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeTrust token can now be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, HitBTC, Liqui and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00186927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.16 or 0.01198536 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026393 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120386 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust launched on December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, DDEX, Liqui, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

