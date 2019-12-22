WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.37

Shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.37 and last traded at $18.27, with a volume of 57247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSC. DA Davidson increased their price objective on WillScot to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut WillScot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 85.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WillScot in the third quarter worth $423,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in WillScot by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in WillScot by 258.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 517,752 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in WillScot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in WillScot by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC)
Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.
