WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.37

Shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.37 and last traded at $18.27, with a volume of 57247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSC. DA Davidson increased their price objective on WillScot to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut WillScot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 85.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $272.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WillScot Corp will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WillScot in the third quarter worth $423,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in WillScot by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in WillScot by 258.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 517,752 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in WillScot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in WillScot by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

