Winding Tree Hits 24 Hour Volume of $75.00 (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. Winding Tree has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $75.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Winding Tree token can currently be bought for $0.0757 or 0.00001048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00187420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.01201371 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00121615 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Winding Tree Profile

Winding Tree launched on January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,381,927 tokens. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com . The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winding Tree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

