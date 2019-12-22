Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

WING has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.44. 432,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,942. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $56.95 and a twelve month high of $107.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.90, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.38%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Skipworth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Wingstop by 7.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in Wingstop by 1.7% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

