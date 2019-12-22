WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $54.48

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.48 and traded as high as $55.56. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares last traded at $55.44, with a volume of 30,809 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 263.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

