Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.94.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Citigroup set a $141.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded down $1.79 on Friday, hitting $138.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,352,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.07. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $151.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.38 and a 200-day moving average of $118.96.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 61.16%.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.47, for a total transaction of $3,061,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,858,394.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total value of $449,437.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $9,271,688 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,853,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,221,733,000 after acquiring an additional 91,299 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 9.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,857,209 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,098,205,000 after acquiring an additional 801,270 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,487,638 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $432,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,251 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,327,357 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $144,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,096,761 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $135,987,000 after purchasing an additional 18,478 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

