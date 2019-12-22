XGOX (XGOX) Achieves Market Cap of $18,056.00

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One XGOX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and Crex24. XGOX has a market cap of $18,056.00 and $79.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XGOX has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00056807 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00087171 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000983 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00067135 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,185.33 or 0.99951979 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About XGOX

XGOX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. The official message board for XGOX is gocoin.rocks/forum . XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XGOX’s official website is xgox.rocks

XGOX Coin Trading

XGOX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XGOX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XGOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

