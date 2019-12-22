YGGDRASH (YEED) Reaches Market Cap of $1.40 Million

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. YGGDRASH has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $58,793.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YGGDRASH has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One YGGDRASH token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00184759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.01182659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00119457 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

