Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) to post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.45. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Axon Enterprise.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $130.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAXN shares. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 4,168 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $268,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,399.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 12,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $861,091.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 8,382 shares in the company, valued at $600,821.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,619 shares of company stock worth $2,164,010. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth $27,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.24. 796,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,785. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 142.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.75. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $77.66.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

