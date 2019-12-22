Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boxlight’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Boxlight reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boxlight will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boxlight.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 93.01% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.81 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOXL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. National Securities began coverage on Boxlight in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Boxlight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

Shares of Boxlight stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 109,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,480. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73. Boxlight has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 5.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boxlight by 319.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boxlight by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 242,393 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boxlight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boxlight during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

