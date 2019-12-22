Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.10. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haymaker Acquisition will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Haymaker Acquisition.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Haymaker Acquisition from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura downgraded Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haymaker Acquisition currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 113,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Haymaker Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

NYSE OSW traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 653,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,602. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43. Haymaker Acquisition has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $17.09.

