Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Smartsheet posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. First Analysis began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $7,668,000.00. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $1,286,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,464.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 591,450 shares of company stock worth $23,646,245. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 76.9% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 76.9% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 382.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 76.9% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,836. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smartsheet has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $55.79.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

