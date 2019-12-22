Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts forecast that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will announce earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. WNS posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow WNS.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $220.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.08 million. WNS had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 23.57%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

WNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on WNS from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on WNS from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on WNS from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. WNS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in WNS during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of WNS by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.75. The company had a trading volume of 239,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,369. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.07. WNS has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WNS (WNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.