Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Wright Medical Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Wright Medical Group posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wright Medical Group.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $212.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.20 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Wright Medical Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Northcoast Research downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Wright Medical Group from $32.00 to $30.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.89.

NASDAQ WMGI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,172,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,188. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.58. Wright Medical Group has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $32.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 233.08, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Wright Medical Group news, insider Steven P. Wallace sold 17,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $509,771.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Lightman sold 188,868 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $5,562,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 481,912 shares of company stock worth $14,207,014. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 13,009.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 761.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

