Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) to Announce $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) to report $0.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Xylem posted earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xylem.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

NYSE XYL traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,969,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.15 and a 200 day moving average of $78.60. Xylem has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $85.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,260.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,099 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total transaction of $321,238.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,986. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 500.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xylem (XYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.