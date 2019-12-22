Zacks: Analysts Expect AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to Announce -$0.41 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.38). AtriCure posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.97). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In related news, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 11,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $351,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,341,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,637,000 after acquiring an additional 82,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,198 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,955,000 after purchasing an additional 46,010 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,111,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,174,000 after purchasing an additional 197,433 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 988,987 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,665,000 after purchasing an additional 145,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 25.9% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 850,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,199,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRC traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,476. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.56. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $33.92.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

