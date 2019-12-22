Zacks: Analysts Expect Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical posted earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.24) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Microbot Medical.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MBOT. ValuEngine cut Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Microbot Medical in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ:MBOT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.70. 31,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,358. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Microbot Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Microbot Medical by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Microbot Medical by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Microbot Medical by 77.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. 14.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

Read More: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microbot Medical (MBOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.