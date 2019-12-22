Zacks: Analysts Expect Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) to report $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.71. Premier posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PINC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Premier and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $73,484.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,948.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $3,173,005.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,700 shares of company stock worth $3,555,484. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Premier by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Premier in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Premier stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.32. 1,742,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,859. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.41.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

