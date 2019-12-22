Zacks: Analysts Expect TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.24 Million

Equities analysts expect TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) to report sales of $253.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for TETRA Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $263.28 million and the lowest is $240.30 million. TETRA Technologies posted sales of $282.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $979.70 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TETRA Technologies.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $245.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.47 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on TETRA Technologies from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TETRA Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

Shares of TTI stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.92. 4,043,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,462. TETRA Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $225.97 million, a PE ratio of -38.40 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 27,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

