Zacks: Brokerages Expect ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) to report sales of $15.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.78 billion and the lowest is $14.71 billion. ArcelorMittal posted sales of $18.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year sales of $70.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.81 billion to $71.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $66.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.57 billion to $69.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ArcelorMittal.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 4.20%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MT shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Commerzbank downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

MT traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $17.84. 2,921,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,634. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $24.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 3,729,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,515 shares during the last quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 192.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,349,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,029 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 14.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 963,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,722,000 after buying an additional 119,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 4,348.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after buying an additional 680,830 shares during the last quarter. 2.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcelorMittal (MT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.