Zacks: Brokerages Expect Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) will announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Delphi Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Delphi Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Delphi Technologies.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 52.54% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

DLPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $13.00 target price on Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Delphi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Delphi Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

Shares of DLPH traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,560,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,230. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01. Delphi Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLPH. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $47,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 463.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

