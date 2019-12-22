Zacks: Brokerages Expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to Post $0.57 EPS

Brokerages expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.58. JetBlue Airways reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on JBLU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.53.

JBLU traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.21. 5,842,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,092,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $19.93.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $34,896.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,268. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,393 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,691.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,810 shares of company stock valued at $240,332 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,834,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,473,000 after buying an additional 1,654,187 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 37.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,464,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,600 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 36.7% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 6,290,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,527 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2,601.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,482,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,602,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,603,000 after acquiring an additional 91,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

