Zacks: Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Camden National an industry rank of 172 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAC. Raymond James began coverage on Camden National in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Camden National by 3,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Camden National in the second quarter worth $246,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Camden National in the second quarter worth $272,000. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Camden National by 40.7% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden National during the second quarter worth $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,833. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.67. Camden National has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $47.25. The company has a market capitalization of $703.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter. Camden National had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 12.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camden National will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

