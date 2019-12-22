Zacks Investment Research Lowers Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of PR001, PR006 and PR004 which are in clinical stage. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

PRVL has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ:PRVL traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.07. The stock had a trading volume of 675,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,763. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 17.05 and a current ratio of 17.05. Prevail Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVL. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $106,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

