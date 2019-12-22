ZClassic (ZCL) Price Down 8.6% This Week

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $2,115.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00390631 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00072614 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00108557 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000486 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00001298 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.