ZelCash Market Cap Reaches $3.15 Million (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. ZelCash has a total market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZelCash has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One ZelCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0363 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00058222 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00064775 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00597662 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00246849 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004706 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00086936 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005240 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZelCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,824,550 coins. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

